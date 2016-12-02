England’s New 5 Pound Bill Contains Animal Fat (But Scotland’s Are 100% Vegan)

This week, the Bank of England (BoE) admitted that its new £5 notes contain animal products. The statement came via Twitter, and a backlash inevitably ensued. An online petition has already collected, at the time of writing, almost 115,000 signatures.

Almost as quickly, Scotland’s banknote producers all confirmed that their banknotes are free of any animal products.

The BoE tweet came in reply to a question from vegan Steffi Rox, who asked “Is it true the new £5 notes contain tallow?” The BoE answered with surprising honesty:

@SteffiRox there is a trace of tallow in the polymer pellets used in the base substrate of the polymer £5 notes

The Bank of England subsequently confirmed this in a statement to CNBC. “We can confirm that the polymer pellet from which the base substrate is made contains a trace of a substance known as tallow,” it said. “Tallow is derived from animal fats (suet) and is a substance that is also widely used in the manufacture of candles and soap.”

The new fiver, which has Winston Churchill on the back, is the country’s first plastic bill. A polymer note lasts way longer than a paper one, and can be recycled at the end of its life. That means that much less energy is used in manufacturing and transportation. However, the admission of the addition of tallow has complicated things somewhat. In a new statement, the BoE has said that it is treating concerns “with the utmost seriousness.”

“This issue has only just come to light,” says the statement, “and the Bank did not know about it when the contract was signed.” The Bank says that it’s supplier has been told to fix things, but failed to say whether or not the tallow can be removed from the manufacturing process.

Meanwhile, up in Scotland, the three banks that make plastic banknotes have confirmed that they use no “known” animal products in their manufacture.