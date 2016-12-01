How The Music World Flocked To Instagram In 2016

Many social media networks have tried and failed to become the go-to platform for musicians to engage with their fans. Remember Twitter #Music or Facebook Mentions? Are any musicians using Snapchat other than DJ Khaled?

But while others have fallen short in capturing the music world, Instagram has taken a series of small steps to turn its once photo-driven service into a creative haven where artists tease new music, reveal album artwork, announce tour dates, and offer intimate behind-the-scenes glimpses. To cite just a few of those steps, over the past year, the platform has extended the length of video posts to 60 seconds, introduced Instagram Stories (and later included the ability to add web links and tags, unlike its rival Snapchat Stories), and hired Lauren Wirtzer Seawood, Beyoncé’s former digital guru, as head of music partnerships.

Instagram shared with Fast Company a compilation of year-end data that highlights the company’s continued evolution and focus in the music space. Among the most significant: Five out of the 10 most-followed Instagram accounts are music accounts. Kanye West, the once prolific tweeter, joined Instagram in 2016, as did the Gorillaz, who used Instagram Stories to announce its first album in five years. And unsurprisingly, Beyoncé dominated the platform after using it to announce both the “Formation” video and the Lemonade visual album. See below for other highlights on the artists and songs most mentioned on Instagram throughout the year.

1.Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) – Gained more than 50 million followers

2.Ariana Grande (@ariangrande) – Gained more than 40 million followers

3.Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) – Gained more than 38.3 million followers

4.Beyoncé (@beyonce) – Gained more than 37 million followers

5.Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) – Gained more than 29 million followers

6.Katy Perry (@katyperry) – Gained more than 25.1 million followers

7.Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) – Gained more than 24.3 million followers

8.Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) – Gained more than 22 million followers

9.Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) – Gained more than 20 million followers

10.Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) – Gained more than 18 million followers

1.Lollapalooza

2.Ultra Music Festival

3.Glastonbury Festival

4.Fuji Rock Festival

5.SXSW Music

6.Coachella

1.Selena Gomez

2.One Direction

3.Beyoncé

4.Rihanna

5.Ariana Grande

6.Twenty One Pilots

7.Taylor Swift

8.Drake

9.Coldplay

10.Sia

11.Ne-Yo

12.Jennifer Lopez

13.Kanye West

14.Wale

15.Madonna

1.“Formation” – Beyoncé

2.“Sorry” – Justin Bieber

3.“Work” – Rihanna ft. Drake

4.“Ride” – Twenty One Pilots

5.“Pillowtalk” – Zayn

6.“Perfect” – One Direction

7.“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots

8.“Hello” – Adele

9.“My Boo” – Ghost Town DJ’s

10.“Panda” – Desiigner

11.“Love Yourself” – Justin Bieber

12.“Stitches” – Shawn Mendes

13.“Dangerous Woman” – Ariana Grande

14.“Sorry” – Beyoncé

15.“Purple Rain” – Prince

16.“Youth” – Troye Sivan

17.“WOW” – Beck

18.“Stressed Out” – Twenty One Pilots

19.“Starman” – David Bowie

20.“Confident” – Demi Lovato

21.“Hype” – Drake

22.“Into You” – Ariana Grande

23.“Controlla” – Drake

24.“Rise” – Katy Perry

25.“Company” – Justin Bieber