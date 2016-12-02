Deadpool Was Apparently The Most Popular Property Of 2016, According To Google Play

The fact that Deadpool turned out to be America’s favorite solo superhero of 2016 at the box office–ahead of Batman, Superman, Dr. Strange, the antiheroes of the Suicide Squad, and every other tights-wearing hero outside of The Avengers-lite that was Captain America: Civil War–was something that few saw coming. But the domination of Deadpool as a property extends beyond its success at the box office. According to Google Play’s year-end reports, if you put a sarcastic dude in a red pervert suit and give people a chance to buy a story about him, they are gonna jump at the chance.

To wit: The No. 1 movie on Google Play in 2016 was not Star Wars: The Force Awakens or Civil War, both of which outgrossed Deadpool at the cinema. Deadpool took the top honors there–with two films, Zootopia and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, behind it. In books, meanwhile, the Merc with a Mouth also dominated, as Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talajic’s Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe was again the top title–ahead of heavyweights like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Parts One and Two, The Girl on the Train, and Me Without You–and the perennial favorite that is Sun Tzu’s The Art of War.

Still, there were categories where Deadpool was not in the running. For trending apps, “Face Changer 2” took the top spot, while–no huge surprise–Pokémon Go was the top trending game of 2016, ahead of Clash Royale, Traffic Rider, slither.io, and Dream League Soccer, making Pokémon sort of the Deadpool of family-friendly interactive entertainment, if you think about it.

The Deadpool of music, meanwhile was Twenty One Pilots’ “Stressed Out,” which overtook “Sorry” by Justin Bieber (the Negasonic Teenage Warhead of music) and “One Dance” by Drake (the Colossus of Canadian hip-hop). And when it came to TV, the only property that can probably compete with Deadpool when it comes to exciting Reddit-prone 18- to 25-year-old males maintained its own dominance, as Game of Thrones took the top spot there. It came in ahead of The Walking Dead, The Big Bang Theory, Mr. Robot, and The Flash–proving definitively that it’s not enough to have a guy in a red rubber bondage suit running around to top every list, he has to be sarcastic.