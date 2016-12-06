3 Ways HipChat’s Developers Use HipChat To Stay Productive

Here’s a little secret about group chat: The main point of any group messaging platform worth its salt–whether it’s the one I work on, HipChat , or any other, like Slack–isn’t to make team communication easier. It’s to help teams move faster. Ease and convenience only get you so far.

Sometimes the “noise” leads to unstructured creativity that our business actually relies upon.

In order to improve how quickly and efficiently groups can get things done, group-chat platforms need to turn down the volume on distracting noise and crank up the important signals that whip people into action. That’s the goal we’ve had in mind in building HipChat, and it’s the one we’re constantly aiming for in the ways we ourselves use it here at Atlassian. These are three ways we use HipChat to stay as productive as possible.

A common complaint of group messaging platforms is that they’re a cesspool of unfocused conversation–with either too many side chats or way too much activity in a single big room. One of our solutions is simply thinking of the “rooms” we create as disposable.

Unlike a general channel, we primarily rely on rooms for focused conversation about projects with clear end dates. Rooms rarely exist in perpetuity. For instance, we may set one up in order to plan a hackathon, and invite only the team members involved, then limit all conversation about the hackathon to that chat room. Once the event ends, we just shut down the room and archive it.

That way, all conversations, files, and links are searchable and available when we need them, but work for that project in that room is now complete, leaving us free to move on to other projects and spin up new rooms.

I’ve found this helps my team and me stay focused on what’s important to us at any given moment. When time is tight, it’s easy to catch up quickly inside the limited handful of active project-based rooms, and swing back into the (even more limited handful of) more general channels later in the day. We also keep several “broadcast” rooms up and running strictly for announcements. This means curbing the volume of high alerts by keeping them targeted in the right places–using our per-room notifications–to make sure important information doesn’t get lost in the project-based chatter going on elsewhere.

Managing rooms’ life cycles, alert levels, and integrations across a limited number of clearly defined rooms keeps everyone productive, cuts back on FOMO, and leaves space to dive into new work as the need arises.