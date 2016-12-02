From Sharing Great Stories To Bruce Lee’s Genius: November’s Top Leadership Stories

This month we learned how Bruce Lee’s personal development techniques are still so powerful, why some of the worst stories business leaders tell aren’t really stories at all, and how the most effective managers keep their teams motivated over the long haul.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership in November 2016:

“Let me tell you a story real quick” is not a good way to start telling a story, says one expert on business communication. Worse still, some people think the information they’re sharing amounts to a story–and present it that way–when it really isn’t. Here’s how to do it right.

This startup founder ran the Berlin Marathon for the first time earlier this year. As runners descended on New York City the first weekend in November for the same grueling gauntlet, Svetlana Dotsenko shared how her training regimen helped her tackle the learning curve as a first-time entrepreneur.

It isn’t widely known that the martial arts master was also a prolific writer who meticulously documented his personal development. “His energy,” Lee’s daughter Shannon reflects, “captivated audiences and motivated people to action.” This month, she explained how it still does.

The most effective managers aren’t just unilaterally welcoming and supportive. They create cultures based on an open dialogue with their team members–and that takes continual action. These are some of the simple repeated behaviors it takes to generate that trust.

Your simple follow-up email may seem harmless enough, but on the other end, somebody is staring at their inbox and grinding their teeth. This month we learned why certain email subject lines are likely to backfire, leaving others feeling more aggravated than interested in helping you.