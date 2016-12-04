The Only Three Networking Emails You Need To Know How To Write

I’m all about being up front when you network . It’s helpful to be honest about why you’re reaching out (for example, you’re going through a job search or moving to a new city). It can combat nerves and help the process feel more genuine . In other words, it instantly solves two core issues many people stress about when told to network.

That said, as with anything else, you know there’s a difference between being straightforward and being overly blunt. For example, you know to write, “I was thinking of approaching the project from a different angle” over “I hate all of your ideas.”

It’s pretty audacious to ask for something from someone whom you’re blatantly admitting you barely know.

Aspiring to find this balance, many people begin networking emails with “Remember me?” or even, “You probably don’t remember me . . . ” After all, why not begin with an honest admission so the other person knows you aren’t being fake? Well, unfortunately, this approach often backfires. While you’re coming from a sincere place, it’s pretty audacious to ask for something from someone whom you’re blatantly admitting you barely know.

But the fix is simpler than you’d think. Just skip over the line that roughly translates to: “We’re practically strangers.” Here’s how.

You had a brief conversation, exchanged business cards, connected on LinkedIn—and haven’t been in touch since. Maybe you even had to think for a minute about exactly how you know each other, so starting your email with “Remember me?” seems totally reasonable.

But imagine if you saw that person face-to-face. Would you start by sharing that it took you a few minutes to place them, or wait until you remembered and then reintroduce yourself with how you’re connected? The second option helps conversation flow more naturally (and an ask won’t feel as out of place). It sounds like this:

Hi Judy, We met at last year’s Developers’ Conference in Tampa, where we bonded over the fact that we’d both recently given up coffee. (Update: I only lasted three weeks.) I’m reaching out because I remember you work at [Company Name] and they have an opening I’m interested in. Could I email you a few questions about what it’s like working there? Thank you,

Marshall

If you used to be in touch with someone, then stopped communicating, and suddenly want to reconnect, there’s probably a reason why. Maybe that former contact is the only person you’ll know in your new city, or you’re reaching out as you eye a transition back to your old field.