“Napoleon Dynamite” Stars Make A Cheesy Comeback For Burger King

WHAT: A decade after Napoleon Dynamite gave the world a deeper appreciation of nunchuk skills, Ligers, and solo dance routines, stars Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez come back together to launch the return of Burger King’s cheesy tots.
WHO: Burger King, Code and Theory
WHY WE CARE: While this might not be the most impassioned performance (or joke) that might have been, any excuse to think about Napoleon Dynamite is a good one. Maybe it’ll get a younger generation interested in this gem of film comedy, or perhaps it’ll turn aging fans into cheesy tot enthusiasts. Either way, it’s nice to have the phrase, “TINA, COME GET SOME HAM!” back in our brains.