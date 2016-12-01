How Travel Can Help People Find Their Superpower To Do Good

Tara Russell hit the jackpot in 2013. The CEO of Carnival Cruises asked her to lead a new brand, Fathom, for the largest cruise line in the world. He wanted her to build the first “social impact” cruise experience where travelers could go ashore and volunteer in local communities to work on projects like planting trees, making chocolate, and creating life-saving water filters.

Coming from landlocked Idaho, Russell had never worked in travel, much less on board a ship. As a passenger on board Fathom’s inaugural cruise in April, I was struck by how she introduces colleagues by sharing their superpower. She prides herself on being able to quickly identify the superpowers in other people–then to challenge and empower them to embrace them. It is, in fact, her superpower, and it became the de facto purpose of Fathom–waking up the superhero powers in their travelers. Since its founding, the cruise line has taken 700 travelers per week from Miami to two destinations in the Caribbean: first to the Dominican Republic and then to Cuba, in April 2016, after President Obama eased some of the travel restrictions to Cuba.

Seeing Talents

Russell was a natural athlete and played on multiple teams growing up. “I was always sort of the person on the team who became the team captain, whether designated or not.” She would be the first to encourage other team members. She would “notice what their unique skill set was, on the field or off court or whatever the sport may have been.”

Her first job was in her small-town sporting goods store, where she found herself taking a different approach to selling shoes and sports gear than the rest of the team. As an athlete who used the products herself, she married “the technical knowledge with really listening to the needs of a customer coming in and talking about their narrow feet problems or how every shoe they wear their heel slips.”

This is the same approach she applied when she took on the Fathom role. She took six months with her team interviewing potential customers around the country to gain the insights needed to design the Fathom experience. “We spent a lot of time understanding the stories of people. Trying to gather the themes and points of tension. Really hunt for the right insight and opportunities and turn those into development concepts.”

Unexpected Learning

As a veteran social entrepreneur and founder of Create Common Good, she could see “that the world was hungering for meaningful opportunities to improve themselves, and improve the world around them by being part of a like-minded community.” What she found while conducting her listening tour, however, was an insight that no other mainstream travel business had tapped.

They began their interviews by asking people to tell a travel-related story about a trip they had done to an unfamiliar place. “What we found is that many people talked kind of victoriously about situations where they were making differences that others might find pretty horrific. After they’d come through them.” She recalls stories about amazing experiences people had where they did things like not sleep for four days straight. Rather than seeing them as horror stories, they instead spoke of their incredible value, and how such impact-oriented trips stood out from the typical trips to Hawaii. Upon reflection, they all shared how they had grown from these tough experiences.