Old Macs Make Surprisingly Pretty Planters

Maybe you’ve got your eye on a new Macbook now that the holidays are just around the corner. What should you do with your old one? You could donate it or recycle it, sure. But the French artist Christophe Guinet has a better idea.

Guinet, who goes by the name Monsieur Plant, has created a series of living art pieces that transform old Apple products into terrariums. A Macintosh Classic computer finds new life as a pot for a Chinese elm bonsai tree (and the mouse is deconstructed so a baby bonsai could be planted inside). A G5 hard drive sprouts papyrus stalks. The interior of a 1998 iMac3 has been totally gutted to make room for three species of carnivorous plants, including a Venus fly trap. Why stare at a screen when you can gaze at these plants instead?

The artist conceived of the project, called Plant Your Mac, after working in a creative agency and watching his coworkers sit in front of their Apple computers all day long. “I realized that we tend to forget the reality in front of our machines,” Guinet says. “Plant Your Mac is a way for me to convey a message by recalling that nature exists … let’s not forget it through technology.”

Guinet likes to take cult objects and infuse them with nature. In 2014, his project Just Grow It transformed Nike shoes into organic masterpieces made of bark, flowers, and dirt. He’s given G’Vine gin bottles and a Batman cape a similar treatment. Like the bark-covered shoes, bottles, and superhero costumes, Plant Your Mac infuses symbols of consumerism with fresh, green life, nodding to the ephemeral quality of technology. Even Macs from just 10 or 20 years ago appear to be relics of another age.

Even though Guinet’s Mac planters aren’t for sale (they’ll be on view at the Seize Galerie in Marseille in January 2017), you still might want to bring your computer (and yourself) a little closer to nature. Try a desk plant: Research has shown that greenery can inspire more happiness and greater productivity.

[All Images: Christophe Guinet – Monsieur Plant]