This New Fashion Line Is Actually A PSA Against Victim Blaming

There’s this enduring myth in our society that when something bad happens to a woman, it was somehow her fault. A woman is the recipient of unwanted catcalls? She was dressing for attention. Groped on the dance floor? Her skirt was too short. Raped at a party? She had too much to drink. They are all excuses, presented as proof, as to why a woman was looking for sexual advances.

The problem, of course, is that questioning a woman about what she wore or how much she chose to drink distracts from the fact that it’s never okay to engage in non-consensual sexual activity, regardless of circumstance.

While there have been high profile cases of late where sexual assault victims have been doubly victimized by lawyers, the legal system, and the media (the cases of Stanford student Brock Turner, Canadian radio broadcaster Jian Ghomeshi, and a certain ongoing situation with the President-elect stand out, though the problem is certainly not limited to those), what’s more shocking is how ready the general public is to heap on additional judgement. Wading among the Twitter trolls–which include men and women alike–reveals that offenses that warrant rape include wearing lipstick, wearing a miniskirt, drinking of any sort, or just being pretty.

To address this disturbing trend, YWCA Canada made a bold move. On, November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the organization worked with agency Juniper Park\TBWA to launch a fashion and lifestyle brand to challenge the idea that clothes equal culpability. Called Blamé, the line was first teased with high-fashion ads on YouTube and Instagram. “What are you looking for?” and “Are you asking for it?” they solicited over a woman’s plunging neckline. Fashion bloggers and social influencers were then invited to a launch event at a Toronto pop-up shop that featured artfully hung little black dresses, cute leather minis, towering heels, and all manner of chic barware.

So far, so fashion event.

It wasn’t until guests read the tags and placards for each item did Blamé’s true intention become apparent. That little bodycon number on the wall didn’t include a price tag or designer information. Instead it read: “She got on sum tight ass dress an she not trynn fuck nuffn. Bitch u kno females get raped for being pretty.” General illiteracy aside, the tag featured a real tweet from someone who felt sure enough of himself to pass judgement on a woman he didn’t know. And the story was the same throughout the whole shop. Next to cocktail glasses: a comment blaming someone for getting blackout drunk. Next to dark lipstick: a comment that wearing lipstick is a trap and is “asking for it.” Next to the lingerie: a comment from a crown prosecutor equating frilly skivvies to intent.

Following the launch, the online teaser films had a transformation of their own. The red stylized accent for Blamé suddenly became the starting point for a giant red X through the name. Blamé, the “collection for your questionable lifestyle,” becomes blame and the campaign’s hashtagline, #NeverBlameTheVictim, is revealed.