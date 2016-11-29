Laura Poitras Films The Architecture Of Surveillance—And Projects Films On It, Too

The architecture of surveillance is everywhere and nowhere. And it includes one of the creepiest-looking buildings New Yorkers know: 33 Thomas Street, a 41-year-old windowless skyscraper in lower Manhattan that houses infrastructure for transmitting phone calls, faxes, and internet data—and equipment for tapping them, too.

The mysterious monolith is the subject of a spooky new 10-minute film, Project X, by Laura Poitras and Henrik Moltke, which was projected on the building itself last night, along with National Security Agency documents such as diagrams from inside, original architectural drawings of the building, and NSA logos. The filmmakers—who also released the moody short at the Field Of Vision website today—tapped the group known as the Illuminator to project the film from a location above street level. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do,” says Poitras.

Projection by the Illuminator; video by Henrik Moltke. Watch Project X at Field of Vision

“This idea of things that are hidden in plain sight” is a central force behind Project X, she says. Even without venturing inside, Project X‘s shots of the building’s facade and its construction drawings, along with an anxiety-inducing score and ominous narration, amount to one of the creepiest architectural films ever made. The film grew out of research by Moltke, a journalist who worked on Poitras’ Oscar-winning documentary Citizenfour, and partly out of her exhibition at the Whitney earlier this year, where she had originally hoped to bring its themes of surveillance and privacy outside of the museum itself. “There are all these key locations in the greater New York area that are part of the infrastructure of NSA’s collaboration and surveillance of telecoms,” says Poitras.

The fortified, mostly closed-to-the-public, 29-story “Long Lines Building,” as it has been known, opened in 1975 to house powerful computers, cables, and telephone switches. (Check it out on Google Street View.) It was originally operated by the New York Telephone Company, a subsidiary of then-Ma Bell AT&T, as the world’s largest center for processing long-distance phone calls. Designed by the architect John Carl Warnecke, who nicknamed it “Project X,” it was meant to withstand a nuclear blast and serve as a communication nerve center like a “20th century fortress, with spears and arrows replaced by protons and neutrons laying quiet siege to an army of machines within,” his firm declared.

The film’s main source material included the NSA’s guidelines for covert travel.

The building is currently owned by today’s incarnation of AT&T, which houses network equipment there, but documents provided by Edward Snowden also suggest that an NSA surveillance site, code-named TITANPOINTE, is inside. The site and others around the country has been used for counterterrorism-related surveillance, but it has also targeted the communications of the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and at least 38 countries, including close U.S. allies such as Germany, Japan, and France.