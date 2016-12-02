Exactly What To Say When An Interviewer Asks How You Would Change Their Company

Uh oh. You may have just teetered across the “tell me about your biggest weakness” tightrope, and now there’s another challenging question on the table. It’s important to sound inventive but realistic, yet avoid trashing a potential employer or coming off as a know-it-all.

But be ready for it, because the change question has become increasingly popular. “I love this question and ask it in every interview,” says Alina Tubman, a career consultant and campus strategist who has conducted hundreds of on-campus recruiting interviews.

Knowing that it’s likely to arise, how can you prepare a strong answer? Several interview and career experts weighed in on the best ways to approach this tricky question–and the things you should never say.

Do your research before the interview: Read up on the company, or better yet, talk to a current employee to learn about trouble spots. Even as you sit in the interview, continue to dig for information. Pay attention to the challenges your interviewer mentions. If they’re staying quiet on the subject, ask outright where they feel they need to make changes. All of that information should inform your answer.

A hiring manager knows their company isn’t perfect, so saying that you can’t think of a single thing to change is never a good response. In fact, it may actually be the worst answer you can give. Martha Schmitz, a senior adviser with the career services company Mentat, says it reveals a lack of imagination and critical thinking. “If you say something bland like this,” she adds, “a company will think you won’t bring new, innovative ideas to the table.”

Tubman says candidates who answered by invoking rumors or focusing on negative aspects of a job often disqualified themselves at her recruiting sessions. One particularly bad answer Tubman got to her change question: “I know your culture is cutthroat, and if I were there I would change that.”