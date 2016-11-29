The 2017 Pirelli Calendar With Nicole Kidman and Julianne Moore Is Raw And Unretouched

Who: Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara, Helen Mirren, Julianne Moore, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlotte Rampling, Lea Seydoux, Uma Thurman, Alicia Vikander, Kate Winslet, Robin Wright, Zhang Ziyi and Russian professor Anastasia Ignatova.

Why we care: The Pirelli Calendar—typically a model-filled lineup from the Italian tire company—has become congruous with high glamor and, perhaps most notably, nudity. But last year’s Annie Liebovitz-shot offering turned all that on its head, defying the calendar’s NSFW reputation by embracing age and body diversity while focusing on famous women’s accomplishments, not necessarily their physiques. This year, German photographer Peter Lindbergh has chosen to continue in that vein, mining actresses as diverse as Nyong’o and Rampling for emotional depth.

This 44th edition, aptly titled “Emotional,” features an array of black and white images of actresses spanning six decades, from Vikander, 28, to Mirren, 71. That the women are unretouched and fully clothed allows the calendar to build on Liebovitz’s groundbreaking showcase of a very different kind of nakedness.

Julianne Moore

The collection remains a celebration of beauty, albeit one that Lindbergh, who has shot the the Pirelli Calendar twice before, hopes to define differently this time around. “In a time when women are represented in the media and everywhere else as ambassadors of perfection and youth, I thought it was important to remind everyone that there is a different beauty—more real and truthful and not manipulated by commercial or any other interests,” he said in a press release. “A beauty that speaks about individuality, courage to be yourself, and your own private sensibility.”

Judging from this year’s calendar, Lindbergh has succeeded. Hopefully 2018’s edition will follow suit, opening up to include women of varying body size, as well.