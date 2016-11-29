The Sweet Old Grandpa In This Polish Ad Might’ve Just Won Christmas

WHAT: An elderly gentleman decides to teach himself English for the holidays in this new ad for Polish auction site Allegro.

WHO: Allegro, Bardzo Warsaw

WHY WE CARE: Yes, yes, we know the British invented it, and Apple’s been on board for a few years now, but it’s always nice to get a heartwarming punch in the holiday cryballs from somewhere unexpected. And there’s nowhere less expected than, say, a Polish auction site.

The old man goes all-in on learning English, taking his English for Beginners book everywhere–from the bus to the tub–but we’re never quite sure why. When we do find out, it’ll make just about any parent, grandparent, and particularly those who are children of immigrants, reach for the tissues.