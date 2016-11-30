These Are The States With The Best Economic Prospects For 2017

If you’re looking to move to the state with the most positive economic outlook for 2017, look no further than North Dakota.

A recent study by Expert Market gathered data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the Kauffman startup Index, and Zillow, and determined that North Dakota is enjoying the most rapid economic growth in the nation, followed by Oklahoma and Texas.

Rounding out the top 10 states with the brightest futures are Michigan, California, Montana, Ohio, Washington, Minnesota, and Massachusetts.

[Images: via Expert Market]

Bobbi Brant, an Expert Market researcher and the study’s author, analyzed unemployment levels, GDP growth per capita, startup density, housing valuation, the number of new entrepreneurs, and household income across all 50 states. Brant explains that “each factor was chosen because I believe it shows whether an area is thriving economically.” She adds that she calculated the average growth or loss in each category between 2010 and 2015 “to determine which states are in an economic growth period” since the end of the recession.

North Dakota, for example, was first in startup density, with an average increase of 5.56% in new business activity. It also came in first for household income, with an average increase of 4.1%, and first in GDP per capita, with an average increase of 4.54%. “There has been a huge surge in oil extraction in North Dakota, which has led to a steep rise in GDP growth and household income, which explains how they managed to take the top spot,” adds Brant.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, was also aided by strong GDP per capita and household income, ranking behind only North Dakota in both categories. A few key industries have been leading the charge in Oklahoma’s economy, including energy (oil, gas, and wind). There are also more than 500 bioscience-related businesses in the state that pack a $6.7 billion economic punch.

Texas also benefits from the energy industry. The Lone Star state boasts the nation’s third strongest GDP per capita, and its 11th highest housing value.