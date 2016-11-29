Amber Heard Speaks Out Against Domestic Abuse In An Emotional PSA

WHO: Amber Heard, in association with Amanda de Cadenet’s Girl Gaze Project.

WHY WE CARE: One of the greatest sources of relief in this world is the feeling of being un-alone; of knowing that someone out there has experienced the same things you’ve gone experienced, and that they are okay. Sometimes the more public a figure this is other person is, the greater the relief. Domestic abuse supervisors now have a new advocate in Amber Heard, the actor who recently filed for divorce against Johnny Depp amid abuse allegations. Although she is, at this moment, legally forbidden from discussing those allegations in public, that hasn’t prevented her from contributing a raw PSA on the topic in general to the social media movement Girl Gaze Project. The video begins with Heard repeating a question she apparently asked herself throughout her ordeal: “How is this happening to me?” It’s something that should strike a note of resonance with those who have been through similar circumstances, and those who could one day. Fortunately, Heard also discusses the resources, both internal and external, that helped her get through it.