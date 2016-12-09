Creative Ideas To Make This Year’s Holiday Party Better

This holiday season, about 80% of businesses will have a holiday party—and almost a third will hold it on company property, according to new survey data from the global consultancy Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Jeff Kear, co-owner of the event management software company Planning Pod, puts that number even higher based on what he’s seen from his users’ data. He estimates that about three-quarters of his customers hold their holiday parties in the office.

There are certainly benefits to having your festivities on-site. No one will get lost on the way there. You have a captive audience, so turnout may be higher. But there are also significant reasons to consider moving the celebration elsewhere. Here’s why you may want to consider doing that—and where to go instead.

There’s always another email to open, another call to answer—and at least one coworker who just can’t bear to step away from any of it. Edward Yost, an HR manager for the Society for Human Resource Management, says holding the party off-site helps employees shake off their work responsibilities and focus on having fun. It will also spark more interesting conversations. It’s easier to leave work talk at the office when you actually leave the office.

Whatever their personal reasons, not everyone wants to join in the office holiday festivities. Yost says it’s easier for an employee to skip an outside event than to sit uncomfortably at their desk while everyone else celebrates in the next room. On the flip side, Kear says you’re likely to see better attendance in general—especially if employees can bring a date—when the party is out of the office, since significant others often feel awkward showing up to an in-office event.

Kear says that most office parties are planned by employees who have very little experience with event planning. It’s usually an extra chore tacked on to their regular responsibilities. As a result, either their real work suffers or they put off planning the party. Greg Jenkins, cofounder of the event planning firm Bravo Productions, says inexperienced planning can lead to “missteps or gaps in coordination.” It also saddles someone with the unpleasant role of cleanup crew. Take the event elsewhere so that every employee can enjoy the party as a true guest.

Yost notes that serving booze at the office or letting young kids rummage through the supply closet can lead to accidents and injuries. Then there are the food allergies to track and the access to private company data or pricy electronics to worry about. Holding the party outside the office removes any legal issues that can result if your company is the host.