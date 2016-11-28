If Flexport Succeeds, Everything You Buy Will Cost Less

Ryan Petersen, founder of Flexport, believes that nothing helps people improve their lives more than the ability to trade with one another. And, yet, even in the era of free trade, international shipping for businesses is still way too cumbersome. If Flexport succeeds, the chair you’re sitting on, the phone you’re holding, and the clothes you’re wearing will all cost less.

FastCompany is proud to present Episode 1 of our new series Challengers, an original series partnership with Freethink that showcases innovative entrepreneurs across the globe who are racing to develop new businesses that could dramatically improve people’s lives.

Join us as each Monday for the next five weeks as we profile the next generation of challenger companies and get an intimate view of where they are on their journey to transform an entire industry—to change the world.