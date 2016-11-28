advertisement
The Magnetic Fields Wrote 50 More Songs For You, Because They Can

By Maccabee Montandon1 minute Read

WHAT: 50 Song Memoir, a new record by the Magnetic Fields.

WHO: Stephin Merritt, mostly. He’s the guy who previously brought you 69 Love Songs. If you’ve been in Brooklyn in the past decade, you’ve heard his music.

WHY WE CARE: For one thing, anybody this prolific deserves some props. Dude writes a normal album’s worth of songs before you’re done marmalade-ing your toast in the morning (not a euphemism). Oh, and he played some 100 instruments on this release, too. But beyond being hard-working, Merritt and his band can seriously find their way around a catchy tune and Costello-ian levels of lyrical creativity. Consider “The Luckiest Guy on the Lower East Side,” from Love Songs. More beautifully melancholic ballads await you on the new record.

