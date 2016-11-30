How To Beat The Top 5 Obstacles Of An Entry-Level Job Search

Walking. Algebra. Wakeboarding. It’s hard to do anything for the first time, but looking for your first full-time job might very well top the list of scariest, most confusing, and daunting endeavors you’ll have to face.

You’ll be applying to jobs that will undoubtedly affect the trajectory of your career, you’ll be interviewing with strangers in positions of power, and likely dealing with rejection on the path to signing an offer letter. So it makes sense that it’s a little nerve wracking.

With those worries in mind, we talked with experts who offered their advice for overcoming the five biggest challenges of the entry-level job-search world.

How you can overcome it. Does it seem like there aren’t any perfect fits for your major? Then it’s time to set up some meetings with the people who can help you figure out how to connect your education with a job you’ll love.

“Speak with alumni and network with industry professionals to help determine where your background fits in the workforce, especially for liberal arts students,” says Kimberly Brown, associate director of employer outreach at Princeton University. And if you haven’t visited your university’s career services office yet, make an appointment, stat! These professionals are dedicated to helping you find a field and a job that’s right for you.

How you can overcome it. So you’ve settled on a job—or a variety of jobs—where you could see yourself. Now comes the ultimate catch-22. When you’re just entering the workforce, you likely don’t have any on-the-job experience, which is to say you’re in the same position as countless others just like you. But if you’re willing to go the extra mile—and maybe do a little work for free—you could differentiate yourself and land a paying gig in your field sooner than your peers.

“Contact companies with a proposal for a project that you can autonomously implement within their businesses pro bono [for free],” says Brette Rowley, a career and business coach to young professionals based in Charleston, South Carolina. “Not only will this give you experience, but you’ll also make valuable connections in the industry that you’re interested in.”