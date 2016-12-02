The Best-Designed Design Books Of The Year

Books are the perfect gifts, hands down. You don’t have to gamble on size and style, as with clothes. You aren’t gifting something useless, frivolous, or purely decorous (read: easily forgotten). You can put an inscription right inside the front flap; you don’t even need a card. And books generally fall within a reasonable price point for presents: that ideal $15-$50 range for anything from literature to hardcover art books.

An even better gift idea? A well-designed book. A book that will look good on a coffee table or bookcase, guaranteeing that the shelf life is longer than the time it takes to read.

And if you really want to complete the trifecta, there’s this: the well-designed design book. It’s beautiful inside and out. It’s sure to please. Below, we took the liberty of compiling the best and the most beautiful new books, design-focused and otherwise, that will make great gifts this holiday season.

Paul Rand: A Designer’s Art

The 1947 treatise Thoughts on Design may be legendary graphic designer Paul Rand’s best-known writing, but he was most fond of another one of his own works: the monograph-slash-manifesto A Designer’s Art. Published in 1985, the book features prints of some of his most famous logo designs—IBM, ABC, and UPS among them—but it was meant to be actually read, not merely bought for the visuals. It features his best essays on subjects like humor in design, the politics of design, the complexity of color, and the importance of symbols. This year, Princeton Architectural Press brought back the book into print. You can buy it here for $50.

The Origin of (Almost) Everything

Have you ever wondered where belly button fluff comes from? Or how much the air you breath has been inhaled and exhaled before? Or when we, as a civilization, started partaking in the adult beverage? It’s possible that the answer to all those questions is no, which is why you should be especially grateful for the new book The Origin of (Almost) Everything. In it, New Scientist editor Graham Lawton answers those questions and more, and graphic designer extraordinaire Jennifer Daniel illustrates them. Daniel is a genius at information design, and I’m going to go ahead and call this the best-looking science book ever created. The great thing about this book is that you can get it for anyone, at any age—it’s such a fun and fascinating read. Find it here for $26.69.

Vintage Classics Woolf Series

Here’s a combination that may never have occurred to you, but could yield nothing but great things: the classic books of Virginia Woolf and the beautiful textiles from Marimekko. Earlier this year, Aino-Maija Metsola, a textile designer for the cult Finnish fabric company, translated her lovely prints into book covers for a paperback re-release from Vintage Classics. The six-part series is practically made for gift giving. Get it for the friend with a centrally located bookcase, who’s never quite gotten around to reading A Room of One’s Own. Find them on Amazon for $4-$6 a piece, or direct from Penguin U.K. if you’re in the U.K.

Dear Data by Giorgia Lupi and Stepahi Posavec

In 2014, Giorgia Lupi (an Italian living in New York) and Stefanie Posavec (an American living in London) struck up a pen-pal relationship. The two had only met once, but they instantly found common ground: Lupi is an information designer and Posavec is a data designer. Their mail back and forth was a mix of illustration and data visualization, charting out things like the number of times they had changed clothing that day, or checked their phones, or laughed throughout the week. These charming correspondences have now been compiled in a book—a perfect gift for friends new and old. Get it here for $22.30.