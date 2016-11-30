Two Easy Ways To Make Your Coworkers Prioritize Your Emails

Email is supposed to be simple, and in some ways it is. The problem isn’t really about complexity, it’s volume. When we’re hit with tens or even hundreds of emails every day, it can be a time-consuming challenge just sorting through everything. Lower-value messages that don’t need your immediate attention get mixed in with those few messages that are truly important and need a response right now .

So while many of us focus on how to prioritize the emails we receive, we tend to miss how we can help others prioritize the messages we send–upping our own odds of getting the types of responses we need, when we need them. These two incredibly simple techniques can help do just that. If you can count to three, you’re already halfway there.

This first techinique helps you give recipients a simple, visual way to scan their inboxes and know what you’re asking of them before they even read your note. Simply numbering your subject lines with a “1,” “2,” or “3” lets your contacts know which messages need their immediate attention, which need action, and which are merely for their information.

“I get emails from my team and I don’t know if they need me to do something,” one of my coaching clients recently told me, “or if they are just keeping me in the loop.” Getting emails with no clear direction is a common problem: Is this message just an FYI or something you need to take action on–and if so, how urgently?

The “1-2-3” subject-line approach works like this:

This is a time-sensitive and important email that you need to take action on right away. You have to take some kind of action, but it isn’t an urgent or hugely important matter. Handle it in a reasonable time frame, but don’t drop everything. No action is required on your part; just scan this email for useful information when it’s convenient.

In order to be effective, though, the number should be the very first thing in the subject line. Here’s how this looks in practice:

2: Notes from call w/ Franklin 2/5/15

This tells the recipient they need to take action on the email, then lets them know what it concerns. You can use this approach for emails to multiple people, too: