These Movie Posters Highlighting Props Instead Of Actors Are Way More Memorable

Pity the propmaster, who don’t get nearly enough props. His or her job is rarely celebrated but very important, as all of these empty coffee cup drinkers will let you know implicitly. Jackie Chan movies live or die on the strength of their props; the way a kitchen fight or a bar fight will involve chafing dishes and beer steins in acrobatic kung fu action. But even in comedies and dramas, props are the molecules that make up a film’s DNA. Think of all the esoteric knickknacks make up Wes Anderson’s visual landscape. Each of them tells a tiny story that supports the larger story at hand. A new series shows what it might look like of those props were used to sell the movie’s story in a poster.