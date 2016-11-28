Wes Anderson’s Christmas Short Could Not Be More Wes Anderson

WHO: Idiosyncratic director extraordinaire Wes Anderson and Academy Award winner Adrien Brody.

WHY WE CARE: We have been here before. Adrien Brody is on a train in “Come Together,” just as he was in Wes Anderson’s lesser loved fifth film, The Darjeeling Limited, only this time he is the conductor and not a passenger. We have been here before. Anderson’s dollhouse-style of filmmaking allows us to peer into each compartment of a place, in this case a passenger railroad train, mining an incisive sliver of personality from each occupant. We’ve been here before. Anderson’s gifts for composition and seeing the world through children’s eyes translates to even his advertising work. We have been here before, but we like it here.