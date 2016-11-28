Meet Your New Corporate Overlords In Syfy’s “Incorporated”

WHO: Executive Producers Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Todd, and showrunner Ted Humphrey (The Good Wife); created by brothers Alex and David Pastor (Self/less); starring Sean Teale (Reign), Dennis Haysbert, Julia Ormond, Allison Miller, and Eddie Ramos.

WHY WE CARE: Incorporated is a smart, psychological thriller set in the year 2074 where competing multinational corporations have unlimited power and unilateral control over employee lives. The story centers on Ben Larson (Teale), an ambitious executive who conceals his true identity to survive as a company man until a turn of events forces him to jeopardize his position at great peril. Enhanced by a sleek, inventive production design offering plausible near-future technology, the series tangles with such resonant themes as strictly enforced societal castes and privilege, eroding rights, and lost privacy imposed by digital tracking. It reads more like a cautionary tale than escapist sci-fi, which makes it all the more compelling.