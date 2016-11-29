“The Illusionists: Turn Of The Century” Mines History To Refresh The Allure Of Magic

Since 2012, a rotating group of international magicians known as The Illusionists have been touring the world’s top theaters with a successful high-tech, over-the-top act.

It might have continued like that, had the producers of the Illusionists not stumbled upon an entirely new direction for the show while producing a new venture called Circus 1903: The Golden Age of Circus. During casting for Circus, they interviewed several illusionists who suggested the producers mine that era for a magic-themed show. When they learned that most modern illusions trace their origins to the Golden Age of Magic—a period of rapid advancement from the 1880s through 1920s—they realized they were on to something.

The result of that epiphany is The Illusionists: Turn of the Century which has a troupe of magicians stepping back into that time—in costume, set design, and conjuring styles incorporating vaudeville, puppetry, grand illusion, and mentalism—to showcase the origins of today’s most popular tricks as well as long-forgotten ones. This incarnation, touring since debuting in Australia two years ago, is on Broadway through January 1 at the Palace Theatre, where Harry Houdini once performed. Meanwhile, Circus 1903 begins touring the States early next year.

“We’re finding new magic to put in front of the public that’s different, not something they’ve seen, so we looked backward to go forward,” says creative director Mark Kalin, who also performs in the show with his wife, Jinger Leigh. “The Golden Age of Magic was a time of great innovation, competition, when magicians were the rock stars of the day, and a lot of magic was created at that time,” but in a darker, more nuanced, and mysterious form than their flashier, Las Vegas-style derivatives.

For example, the time-honored sawing a woman in half, was originally done with a male assistant, until British magician P.T. Selbit tapped the period’s controversial women’s suffrage movement, and sawed a female instead. “One single, violent act, under the guise of entertainment,” says Kalin. “It made headlines and forever changed the course of magic, as other magicians copied the idea of using a glamorous woman assistant.”

Beyond simply entertaining, the show strives to educate audiences about the history of these illusions, enlisting magic historian Mike Caveney for a script that places these tricks in the context of the period and the Palace as a historical performance spot.

Before that time, magicians performed in fairgrounds and beer halls, on street corners, and in lavish homes. The move to music halls and theaters, courtesy of vaudeville, enabled a backstage, trap doors, and fly systems that gave way to more elaborate illusions not possible before.