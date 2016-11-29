Dear Ivanka Trump: Save The Planet From Your Dad

We’ve never met, but you seem like a reasonable person, and you have your father’s ear, so I hope that you might be able to answer some questions about his stance on a topic that’s important to me, and I’d wager to you, too.

During the campaign, your dad said that he didn’t believe in climate change, threatened to pull out of the global Paris Agreement that went into force this month, and promised to dismantle the Environmental Protection Agency. In an interview with the New York Times last week, he said that he now saw “some connectivity” between humans and climate change, and that he would “keep an open mind” about whether to pull out of the Paris accord, but implied that acting on climate change would depend on “how much it’s going to cost our companies.”

Yet numerous reports, including Risky Business, released in 2014 and funded by Hank Paulson, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Rockefeller Family Fund, and others, states, “If we continue on our current path, many regions of the U.S. face the prospect of serious economic effects from climate change,” particularly in the agriculture, energy and coastal real estate sectors.

A letter your father signed in 2009 stated, “If we fail to act now, it is scientifically irrefutable that there will be catastrophic and irreversible consequences for humanity and our planet.”

And yet your father’s incoming chief of staff, Reince Priebus, confirmed on Sunday that the idea that “most of [climate change] is a bunch of bunk,” is his “default position.” Some key members of your dad’s transition team are people with a long history of peddling the idea of “the global warming myth” and rejecting the overwhelming scientific consensus around the issue.

It’s actually a consensus your father and your family once joined. Do you remember the full-page letter in the Times addressed to President Obama and Congress, signed by your father, your family, and other prominent business leaders prior to the 2009 U.N. Climate Change Conference? It said, “If we fail to act now, it is scientifically irrefutable that there will be catastrophic and irreversible consequences for humanity and our planet.”

How does your father square that with his allegation that climate change is a “hoax” invented by China—intended, he once tweeted, to make the U.S. “non-competitive”? And how does your dad reconcile that statement with China’s new carbon cap-and-trade market, which borrows from similar programs in the European Union and California?; or with the fact that China’s solar panel installation now comprises about 15 percent of the world’s installed solar capacity, and its total wind capacity was almost double that of the U.S.’s in 2015? How about Beijing’s slowing of approval and production of over 200 new coal plants? If climate change is a hoax, China’s investment in these policies, as well as its efforts toward mitigation and adaptation, is perplexing, no?