These Companies Are Vacuuming Up Everybody Else’s Tech Talent

Want to know just how much or how well a given company is innovating? Take a look at the talent it attracts–or loses. These days, acquiring and hanging onto top-notch tech talent isn’t easy.

IBM is your dad, and Google is his younger brother. Both are kind of lame, but your Uncle Joe drives a Porsche.

Plenty of companies are fooling themselves that they’re keeping their digital skills current simply by changing job titles and adding roles that include the term “digital.” The number of professionals on LinkedIn calling themselves “chief digital officer” grew from 965 in 2015 to 3,255 in 2016–a 237% increase.

That semantic shift conceals a stark reality: A select handful of companies–those that have always lived and breathed digital technology (not to be confused with those other “digital natives”)–are sucking up top-notch tech talent, leaving everyone else to pick over the scraps.

Some things remain true that have long been so. According to our research here at L2, it’s clear that a solid brand makes a company beautiful to strangers. If your company has a reputation as a tech innovator, tech talent will come a-knocking. What’s changing, though, is that some of the most traditionally aspirational employers are struggling as a result.

Take Nike for instance. It’s regularly ranked as one of the best companies to work for, and it’s consistently more popular than other top consumer brands like L’Oréal, P&G, and LVMH. But Nike’s popularity still pales in comparison to digitally native technology companies. Searches for Amazon, Facebook, or Google “jobs” outpace searches for “Nike jobs” by an order of magnitude.

In fact, it appears there’s already been an exodus of digital talent from agencies to digital-native companies. WPP, Omnicom, Publicis, and Interpublic Group bleed talent to Facebook and Google. Based on L2’s analysis of LinkedIn data, the two tech giants employ 2,227 people who have worked at WPP, while WPP has only attracted around 124 former Facebook or Google employees–a net loss of over 2,100 people.

Employees who leave agencies tend to be high-value, too. Their expertise tends to beat out the experience of those moving in the opposite direction. Many of the people that agencies can hire away from Facebook or Google are often student ambassadors or interns who weren’t given full-time offers by the tech giants.