5 Simple Ways For New Grads To Attract Recruiters’ Attention

When you’re an entry-level job seeker, trying to connect with recruiters can feel a little like trying to navigate the online dating world: You’re not sure where to begin your search, or how to initiate conversation, or how to make a good first impression.

However, building relationships with these gatekeepers is a crucial component to early career success.

Now, you might be questioning whether you have enough to offer a recruiter this early in your career. But don’t sell yourself short. “Recruiters are always looking for new talent, including for junior positions,” says Harry Dahlstrom, author of The Job Hunting Handbook.

It’s going to take some work on your part to establish relationships with recruiters in your chosen field. Take these steps to improve your visibility, target the right people, and grow your network from scratch.

It’s no secret that employers use the internet to find talent. In fact, 84% of U.S. companies recruit candidates through social media, a recent Society for Human Resource Management survey found. Why not give them what they’re looking for?

One way to improve your online presence is to start a blog on a hot topic in your field. (Doing so will also help you build credibility.) Having a fully completed online profile—with industry keywords woven throughout the page—is another way to get spotted by recruiters, says Atlanta career coach Hallie Crawford. To increase your exposure, upload your resume to Monster. Oftentimes, when recruiters know they have roles opening up, they will search the resume database on the site to find candidates.

Twitter can be a great way to engage with recruiters you wouldn’t otherwise have access to. But don’t just follow or retweet people. “Say something insightful,” says Crawford, and focus your efforts on recruiters who are active on the site.