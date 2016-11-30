5 Concrete Ways You Can Act Now To Start Fighting Trump’s Policies

Post-election, as email inboxes filled with calls to action to resist Trump, the majority of Americans who voted against him responded en masse: So many people donated to the American Civil Liberties Union that its website briefly crashed.

But with so many issues at stake–mass deportations, pushing climate past the tipping point, surveilling Muslims, a Supreme Court that could roll back marriage equality and Roe v. Wade, and more–many progressives are struggling to decide where to focus their support.

A new website called WhatDoIDoAboutTrump.com is designed as a hub that highlights ways to make a difference. The site helps visitors make a simple plan for getting involved, find actions that resonate, and support friends who want to do the same thing.

[Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images]

“After the election, like many people, I was feeling really upset and concerned and wanting to do something, but I wasn’t sure what to do,” says Corinna Kester, one of the volunteers who created the site. “I wanted to make a resource that would make it really easy for people to understand how to get involved, so that everyone can not only get involved now, but also sustain that involvement over time, over the next six months, and over the next four years.”

The site offers suggestions for getting involved at any level of commitment, whether someone is willing to spare a few minutes a week or hours. Here are a few of the ideas.

My Civic Workout, a newsletter, is based on the idea that activism is like exercise: It gets easier with practice, and it makes sense to start with small actions as you build up strength.

In a recent edition, the newsletter gave options for a warm-up (calling the Office of Tribal Justice about Standing Rock), a 10-minute workout (sending a letter to the Army Corps of Engineers), and a 30-minute workout (talking to a conservative family member over the holidays, using a helpful SMS-based conversation guide).