How To Promote Diversity And Inclusion During A Month Of Multicultural Holidays

Cheerful calls of “Season’s Greetings” or Happy Holidays” typically were a catch all for well-known holidays like Hanukkah and Christmas. However, December is a month filled with multicultural observances and celebrations, many of which are not as widely recognized in the U.S.

But understanding them is important, says Rachel C. Weingarten, author of Ancient Prayer: Channeling Your Faith 365 Days of the Year. “I think we’re all looking for reasons to celebrate. When you understand this about other people you find the similarities instead of the differences,” Weingarten says. While the holidays and observances range from somber to joyful, they represent common themes and emotions that can help us better understand each other, she says.

So, if you’re not sure what Kwanzaa is all about or what greeting to use for Milad un-Nabi, here’s a chronological calendar guide to December’s holidays, as well as their dates, meanings, and the customary greetings for each.

Ashura means the “tenth day” in the Semitic language, says cross-cultural and international protocol and etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer, founder of Protocol & Etiquette Worldwide. On this day, Sunni and Shia Muslims remember Allah’s role in saving Moses and Israelites from the Egyptian pharaoh (Sunni) and the passing of Hussain ibn Ali, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson (Shia), Schweitzer says Sunni rituals include observing Ashura by fasting, which is not obligatory, but recommended. It is a somber event and the common greeting is: “May Allah greatly reward you,” Schweitzer says.

The Feast of St. Nicholas marks the anniversary of death of the saint known for his generosity and giving gifts in secret. (He is also the model for Santa Claus.) The focus of the holiday is being generous by secretly giving to those in need, Schweitzer says. The greeting is “Happy Saint Nicholas Day.”

Buddhists observe this as the day Prince Siddhartha Gautama obtained enlightenment (bodhi) and became the first Buddha, or “awakened one.” The holiday is especially important in Mahayana Buddhist traditions, Schweitzer says. While there is no official greeting, practicing Buddhists may wish one another a “happy Bodhi Day.”

A common misunderstanding of this holiday is that it observes the day when Jesus Christ was conceived. However, it actually observes the conception of Mary, Jesus’s mother, and the belief that she was born without original sin. While there is no official greeting, it is considered a holy day and observers may attend religious services.