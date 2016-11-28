This 60-Year-Old Theory Can Help You Nail Your Next Job Interview

Day by day, year by year, machines are taking over basic tasks like data collection and processing, leaving the higher-order stuff to humans. The more automation eats away at the edges of our jobs, the more we’ll need to show we’re still masters of the type of thinking skills robots can’t yet do.

That trend is pushing a framework developed more than six decades ago back into the fore. In 1956, the education theorist Benjamin Bloom and his colleagues developed what’s since become known as Bloom’s Taxonomy, a hierarchy of six types of cognitive goals they believed education should address. In 2017, it’s looking more relevant than ever.

The framework makes it easy to identify the differences between knowing, understanding, and applying information–and, subsequently, to pinpointing the type of contribution that’s most important to companies and hiring managers. Get your head around Bloom’s Taxonomy, in other words, and you’ll stand a better shot at discussing your skills and experience on a job interview in terms that can set you apart.

It’s all about how you frame your experience–no matter what it actually consists of.

Most companies ask interview questions designed to suss out candidates’ behavioral traits. And these days, hiring managers are explicitly interviewing for “soft skills” and emotional intelligence. So if someone were to answer one of those questions–like, “Tell me about a time when you had too many things to do and had to prioritize.”–using the three lowest of Bloom’s levels, they might describe how they learned how to prioritize in a time-management course (knowledge), explain its value with regard to productivity (comprehension), and then walk the interviewer through how they used one or more prioritizing techniques (application). That’s a perfectly acceptable answer, but it does little to differentiate a candidate from anyone else who might’ve picked up similar techniques.

Someone approaching the exact same question at a much higher level, using the upper three of Bloom’s categories, might say:

I created a visual of all my outstanding tasks, comparing each one with what I understood were the most pressing strategic issues, then checked with my boss to make sure I was on the right track (analysis). From there I could see patterns emerging–a few new ways I could combine certain activities to work more quickly and efficiently (synthesis). As I checked more things off my to-do list, I continually assessed what I would do differently to avoid a similar situation in the future (evaluation).

See the difference? The beauty here is that it’s all about how you frame your experience–no matter what it actually consists of. You can use the upper echelons of Bloom’s Taxonomy to discuss pretty much any kind of work-related task.

What’s more, this technique goes beyond just helping you nail behavioral interview questions. There are other formats where it can be equally effective.