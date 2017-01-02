Your 2017 Fresh Start: Here Are 20 Original Pop Culture Highlights To Look Forward To

After the DEFCON 1 shitshow that was 2016, we all need a fresh start more than ever–and that includes in pop culture, as well. Sure, there are a slew of hotly anticipated sequels and season returns on deck in the new year. However, in the spirit of starting 2017 with the cleanest slate possible, we’ve compiled the shows, movies, and web series that aren’t adaptations, remakes, or reboots–and music from artists coming out with their debut studio albums.

Friends from College (Netflix)

Keegan-Michael Key and Cobie Smulders lead this ensemble comedy about a group of 40-something friends who all went to Harvard and are now leading very different lives. Nick Stoller (Neighbors, Get Him to the Greek, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) is set to direct all eight episodes and is cowriting and co-executive producing the series with his wife and fellow Harvard alum Francesca Delbanco.

G.L.O.W. (Nexflix)

Fun fact: There was a female wrestling league in the 1980s called the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, aka G.L.O.W. Even more fun fact: Jenji Kohan is executive producing a 10-episode series about G.L.O.W. starring Alison Brie and Marc Maron.

Taboo (FX)

Long presumed dead, James Keziah Delaney (Tom Hardy) returns to London after a long voyage to inherit his father’s shipping empire that he’ll soon discover is poisoned with enemies and conspiracy.

IO (Netflix)

Fresh from the Sundance Institute’s Writers Lab comes a coming-of-age movie starring Margaret Qualley (aka that manically dancing girl from that Kenzo fragrance advert) as one of the last surviving members of a post-apocalyptic Earth trying to find a cure for the dying planet before the last shuttle to a distant human space colony leaves her stranded.

Brown Girls (web series)

Two friends are trying to find their ways in the world as a South Asian-American writer who’s just learning to embrace her queerness and a Black-American musician with serious commitment issues.

Feud (FX)

Anthology maestro Ryan Murphy drops the first season of his new series focused on legendary feuds. First up: Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) vs. Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange). Ding, ding.