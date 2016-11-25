From CEOs’ Habits To Keeping Top Talent In 2017: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned some of the ways startup founders need to growth and change as their companies do, why so many U.S. workers are planning to switch jobs next year, and one hypnotist’s technique for tapping the power of the subconscious brain.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of November 21:

When this former Google engineer became an entrepreneur, he ran his startup the way most do at first–by wearing lots of hats and keeping an eye on everything. That helped get the company off the ground but almost prevented it from growing. These are the top five behaviors Leanplum CEO Momchil Kyurkchiev had to modify as the company scaled up.

One recent survey finds that over a quarter of U.S. employees plan to look for a new job within the next 12 months, and another 15% are already actively job-searching. The main reason? Bad management.

No, you can’t exactly hypnotize yourself, but you don’t need to. This week experienced motivational hypnotist Jack Hirsh outlined a simple technique to get your mind into a state similar to the one he instills in his subjects. Here’s his take on using the power of the subconscious mind to reach tough goals.

Sometimes we’re our own worst enemies when it comes to our productively getting things done. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to do your best work–especially when it’s a project you really care about–but if everyone else is telling you it’s already in great shape, it probably is.

Speakers are often told to pay attention to their body language since it communicates as much as (if not more than) their words. But there’s no one-size-fits-all approach, says one communication expert. This week we learned how to move and gesture to create the most impact depending on our physical stature.