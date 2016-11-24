For Seniors Who Can No Longer Cook, This Startup Offers A Solution

For my mom, it started with a fire. She had decided to cook pasta for lunch and put water on to boil. Then she got distracted. Eventually, all of the water in her pot boiled away, and its contents went up in smoke, along with a dishtowel that happened to be lying nearby. It wasn’t a huge fire, and in theory, this was a mistake anyone could have made. But for my brother and me, it was the first sign that maybe she shouldn’t live alone anymore.

Food, or the lack of ability to prepare it, is one of the main reasons elderly people move into assisted living facilities each year. For some, the reasons are like my mom’s, where preparing meals on her own became dangerous. For others, it’s a question of no longer being physically able to cook on their own. Both cases can result in seniors eating unhealthily—meals comprised of candy or snack foods—or nothing at all.

Now one startup is hoping to help the elderly by bringing food to them. Aptly named Chefs for Seniors, the service pairs senior citizens with their very own chef who comes to their home each week or every other week and prepares nutritious meals.

Chefs for Seniors cofounder Kate Toews says the idea for the service came from her cofounder’s wife’s grandmother, who had essentially stopped eating and was losing a lot of weight. The family agonized about what to do and eventually decided to move her into an assisted living facility.

“At that point, he realized that this was a really common challenge,” says Toews. “It’s actually a really common experience—that lack of food and meals would be the thing that would push people out of their homes.”

Currently operating in South Florida, Wisconsin, and Chicago, Chefs for Seniors caters exclusively to the elderly, with more than half of its clients over the age of 80. Each senior is assigned his or her own chef who creates a personalized menu with the client. Chefs arrive armed with groceries selected specifically for that person. They spend a few hours at the senior’s home and cook 10-12 servings of food that he or she can enjoy before the next visit. By pairing the same chef with the same senior, ideally, over time they can create a bond.

The service only hires chefs with culinary degrees and restaurant experience. But during the job interview, recruiters focus less on how well the applicants know their way around the kitchen and more on whether or not they’ll be a good companion for an elderly person.