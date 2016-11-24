Finding Podcasts May Get Easier With This Public Radio Vet’s New App

With all the excitement and venture capital money buzzing around podcasts lately, you would think it would be easier to find something to listen to. But despite a flood of new shows and flurry of apps, it remains surprisingly difficult to just hit play, hear something you want to hear, and be on your way.

RadioPublic is the latest attempt to take a crack at this discovery problem. The app, launched by a public benefit corporation started by PRX cofounder Jake Shapiro in May, aims to smooth out some of the friction in finding new episodes to stream.

“There are 10 million new listeners expected this coming year,” says Shapiro of the increasingly popular medium. “They land in a very confusing array of apps that are designed for existing superusers. Our mission is to help listeners discover and reward creators.”

[Photo: courtesy of RadioPublic]

For RadioPublic, the starting point is a focus on curation. Layered atop the standard library of publicly available podcasts found on most apps is a collection of playlists built both by RadioPublic’s team and outside tastemakers. Song Exploder creator and host Hrishikesh Hirway, for example, built a playlist of episodes from various podcasts that helped inspire him to create his own. Another playlist curated by HubSpot features productivity-themed podcast episodes, while RadioPublic’s team put together shows about sex and a list of of recent shows entitled “Fresh This Week.”

There’s an algorithmic element to RadioPublic’s suggestions as well. The more you subscribe and listen to podcasts and playlists, the better the app understands not only what you might be interested in hearing, but when you may want to hear it.

“We’re developing a contextual and situational awareness about what we might want to present to you at a given moment in time,” says cofounder Matt MacDonald. ” You may subscribe to 10 or 15 shows, but which episodes are you interested in listening to in this particular moment?”

The app’s first step toward understanding the listeners’ context is evident when you first launch RadioPublic: It greets users according to the time of the day (“Good morning!”) and offers up a list of all the new episodes from the podcasts they follow. But down the road, the team hints at learning from other signals: Are they listening on an Amazon Echo at home? Are they in the car? Details like this can help the app’s personalization get smarter, allowing it to surface particular shows at just the right time.