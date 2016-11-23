Are Lin-Manuel Miranda And The Rock Headed To Broadway With “Millennials: The Musical”?

WHO: Dwayne Johnson, Lin-Manuel Miranda

WHY WE CARE: It’s an odd couple of sorts, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lin-Manuel Miranda have a few things in common. First, they both obviously know live theater, one just had less clothes and more body slams. Second, they’re both in the new Disney animated film Moana. And third, they’re both part of this mockumentary that goes behind the scenes of a new (totally fake) Broadway musical “Millennials: The Musical,” starring a collection of YouTubers like Meg DeAngelis, Motoki Maxted, and more.

A YouTuber cast in a mockumentary about millennials, with The Rock and Lin-Manuel Miranda? Sounds like something on a marketing exec’s ultimate vision board.