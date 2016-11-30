The Mad Rush For Inauguration Hotel Rooms Never Really Happened

Until Donald Trump won the election, many Democrats already looked forward to watching the first woman president in history get inaugurated on a brisk January day in the U.S. capital.

So what happened to all those Washington, D.C., hotel reservations made by Hillary Clinton’s supporters? Many in D.C. expected to see a mad scramble starting on November 9 by Democrats cancelling hotels and Trump’s supporters trying to book them.

It hasn’t really played out that way.

People in the D.C. hospitality industry see two main types of inauguration hotel buyers. One group is made up of the people who decide they want to go to the inauguration regardless of who wins and make their room reservations as much as a year in advance. They end up getting the best deals and the best rooms. The other (smaller) group consists of more partisan types who only want to go to the inauguration if their candidate wins. They typically wait until after the election to buy rooms.

This year, it appears that while Hillary Clinton’s supporters expected a win, they apparently had enough doubt in their minds to keep them from making hotel reservations en masse, long before election day. That’s because I called a number of D.C. hotels asking about rooms for the night of January 19 (the inauguration is January 20), and found that only a couple reservations agents reported lots of cancellations shortly after the election results came in.

One reason may be that many D.C. hotels require hotel nights around the inauguration to be paid for in advance. Rooms are in such high demand for the inauguration, the hotels have nothing to lose–and everything to gain–by requiring prepayment. So people who booked rooms had to be sure they wanted to go, or be prepared to lose a considerable chunk of money.

The Watergate Hotel, for instance, requires advanced payment and offers only three-night packages around January 20. The Watergate, by the way, still has some vacancies: A “Superior King” room costs $995 per night. The “Diplomat Suite” (with a balcony) costs $10,000 per night.