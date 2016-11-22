Samsung Wants You To Give The Gift Of Virtual Reality This Holiday Season

WHO: Samsung, Preacher

WHY WE CARE: The whole point of the holidays, as any number of Christmas movies will tell you, is spending them surrounded by our family and friends. And what better way to enjoy the warmth of the company of your loved ones than to do it while fully immersed in a virtual world that overtakes your senses? That’s an admittedly cynical take on the “Gift Of Galaxy” campaign from Samsung, which promotes the Galaxy Gear VR headset, and the “Unwrap The Feels” ad offers a more upbeat counterpoint: It’s essentially a montage of people enjoying their VR experience while their families watch them lose their minds at how lifelike it all is. It makes for a neat campaign: Rather than offer the audience the perspective of the person experiencing VR, it gives us that of the person who’s watching someone they love enjoy it–an approach well within the spirit of the holidays.