How REI’s CEO’s Quest For Purpose Inspired Him To Take Back Black Friday

In 2013, when Jerry Stritzke took over as CEO of the retail cooperative REI, he decided to rename the position of the sales associates working in their retail stores to “Inspired Guides.” He did this to underscore that their role really was to inspire shoppers on their learning journeys into the great outdoors. “It resonates. It’s consistent with who we are,” Stritzke says.

The new title sums up how Stritzke views the core value proposition of REI, whose customers can sign up to be members for a $20 fee and receive benefits including a yearly dividend. For the members, most of whom live in urban areas, it’s not about the Patagonia jacket or new set of K2 skis. It’s about awakening something in people that makes them feel more alive and connected to themselves, others, and the planet.

Prior to taking the helm at REI, he led the luxury brand Coach in New York City for six years. Raised on a working farm, he found that being able to regularly get into nature is what kept him sane while living in the big city. “The power–along with peace and the fulfillment–of being outdoors is what enabled me to be successful,” says Stritzke.

“As more and more people center their lives in major metropolitan areas, I think the pressure, or the need to go outside actually increases. The outdoors serve as our antidote to living in major cities.”

CEO as Learner

Stritzke recalls how early in his career, he was asked to run Mast Industries, a global billion-dollar clothing business, that he says he was “completely unqualified” to lead. Rather than fake it, he says, it taught him to focus on the “power of learning, what it can do, and what it means to lead people and bring really brilliant people together for a common objective.”

That experience led him to think of his value not in terms of a function but his capacity to learn. “I’ve become convinced that it is an attribute that I really admire in leaders. One, because it implies that you don’t know everything, which I think is really helpful. Two, I think it also extends dignity and respect to everyone else, the idea that you can learn from anyone and everyone.”

“Anytime I get a controversial issue, it’s not uncommon for me to go find two or three people that I know will see it differently than me.”

Today Stritzke feeds his curiosity and learning spirit by devouring 30 to 40 books a year. And, he accelerates his learning by surrounding himself with employees who bring “different points of view and create room for them to tell me that I’m full of shit.”

“Anytime I get a controversial issue, it’s not uncommon for me to go find two or three people that I know will see it differently than me before I respond or react. I end up with a more balanced perspective that I learn from. And I find over time it probably influences my view of the world.”