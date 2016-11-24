Why Companies Need To Make 2017 A Year Of Service

However you feel about the outcome of the election, one result should be pretty easy for most to agree on: the fact that our society is deeply divided. This isn’t new, and it’s been building for years. The election just seems to have brought it out in a big way.

But this shift isn’t strictly political. In 2010, University of Michigan researchers reported that young adults, on average, are around 40% less empathetic than their counterparts two or three decades ago. People as dissimilar as parenting experts, CEOs, and virtual-reality innovators are all thinking afresh about how to deliberately teach empathy.

That’s probably a good sign. The fact is that companies have a real interest in cultivating more empathetic leaders and employees inside their walls and customers outside of them. The more self-interested and fragmented the world becomes, the harder it is for organizations to function or for businesses to appeal to broad markets of consumers.

The other good sign is that companies may not need to wage this fight on their own. In the aftermath of the election, there’s been a sharp uptick in activism, with contributions to mission-based nonprofits hitting record levels. So it’s a good bet that many people are taking a fresh look at their careers and thinking harder about whether their work makes the kind of difference in the world that they’d like it to.

On the brink of 2017, with all of these changes converging, it would be a missed opportunity–for society and the business world alike–if companies don’t step up to support them.

One of the most powerful ways to heal our country’s divisions and lack of empathy is to put diverse young people–white, Hispanic, black, Asian; urban and rural; straight and LGBT; college-educated and GED-holders–together for an intensive year of full-time service. In exchange for a living allowance and money toward higher education, young Americans are working in communities around the country and world to tackle the most pressing challenges in education, health care, the environment, poverty, and more. Think of it as a gap year, but with a paycheck and purpose. (And by the way, gap years aren’t just for recent grads any longer.)