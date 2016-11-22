Bud Light Goes Full Willy Wonka With Golden Cans And Super Bowl Tickets For Life

WHO: Bud Light

WHY WE CARE: It’s Thanksgiving this week, so what better time to launch a football fan’s dream contest? Next to turkey, the gridiron might be the most common sight over the holiday and you know plenty of folks will be using Bud Light to numb the pain of political conversations around the dinner table.

Bud Light is putting 37,000 gold Super Bowl 51 cans in randomly selected packs, that give fans the opportunity to enter for a chance to win Super Bowl tickets for each year for the rest of their life (up to 51 years). One in 37,000 ain’t bad odds, folks. Once you find a precious golden can, just snap a photo and post it to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using #SBTix4Life and #Sweeps for a chance to win. At the very least, the prospect of finding a golden can will give you and your Uncle Rick something to talk about besides that red hat he insisted on wearing to the store.