Afghanistan’s First Women-Only Coding School Just Graduated Its First Class

When a new coding school launched in Herat, Afghanistan, a year ago, some of the teenage girls in its first class had never been online. Some had never used a computer. Now know they Javascript.

The school, called Code to Inspire, is the country’s first female-only coding school. The first class of 50 students, age 14 to 25, graduated recently.

The 29-year-old founder, Fereshteh Forough, had been harassed as a computer science college student herself–and realized that in Afghanistan’s male-dominated culture, where women are discouraged from actively participating, a traditional college classroom might not be the best place for women to learn to code.

“I noticed that most of the women were not very engaged in the classroom,” she says. “When you’re not engaged and participating in practical projects, you will not get the skills to work. You know that technology is all about doing practical work to gain the experience.”

Without strong portfolios, and because of sexism in hiring, even women with computer science degrees often struggle to find work in the local tech industry. Few women even attempt to get the degree.

But Forough recognized that coding could be an ideal career for Afghan women, who often can’t work because their families don’t consider it safe for them to travel to a job. Only about 16% of women work in Afghanistan, compared to 72% in other low-income countries. Coding could change that.

“The only thing you need is an internet connection and a computer, and the technical skills,” she says. “You do the work online, and you get paid online.”