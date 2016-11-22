Johnnie Walker Sends The Drunk Driving PSA Careening Into VR

WHO: Diageo, VaynerMedia

WHY WE CARE: In general, drunk driving PSAs do two things–remind us of the gravity of seemingly small decisions, then illuminate the consequences of making the wrong choices when it comes to getting behind the wheel after a few.

Here, a 360-degree experience from VaynerMedia for the Diageo whisky brand introduces us to a couple of young parents on date night, a group of friends, and a woman hoping to get a dream job. It’s a realistic and intense story, but while some bonus points should be given for trying, ultimately because the point-of-view rarely strays from the primary subject of the camera, the whole 360-degree aspect feels unnecessary and a bit gimmicky. Despite that, the ending is still a solid gut punch.