“Bizarre Foods” Host Andrew Zimmern Explains How Travel Helps Rewire His Brain

Andrew Zimmern is one of TV’s best-known travel-show hosts, so it’s no surprise that the man behind Travel Channel ‘s Bizarre Foods series is a big advocate of going to far-away places and learning about other cultures. But for Zimmern, trips offer more than just the obvious benefits , such as stimulating creativity or letting go of stress. As he sees it, travel also has a very specific, practical impact on the way you interact with—and think about—the world.

Going to new places forces you to change the way you interact with your surroundings. “I believe that we are the best versions of ourselves when we travel,” Zimmern says. “We’re more engaged with other people, we’re more curious, we’re less risk-averse, we’re more interested in other people, more selfless.”

“At home, I can go days without asking somebody for help. By its very nature, traveling makes you curious.”

“Every positive emotional, psychological, and personality totem that you could name,” says Zimmern, “is burning brighter and is more effective when you’re traveling.” One reason is that travelers are so much more dependent on other people. “You’ve got to ask directions. You need to ask for help all the time,” he says. “At home, I can go days without asking somebody for help. By its very nature, traveling makes you curious.”

The more familiar your surroundings and routines are, the less attention you pay to them. “I drive down the same street all the time, and I’m talking on the phone, I’m looking at my notes, I’m trying to do three things at once on the drive home,” says Zimmern.

“I’m running through the list about the laundry I need to pick up, the conversation I have to have with my wife when I get home, blah, blah, bah. Terrible, terrible, terrible.” Traveling sweeps away this mental immersion in hectic routines. Instead, he says, “I’m just looking out the window, thinking to myself, ‘Oh my fucking God, this is Cyprus. Why aren’t more people here?’ I’m just more engaged, right? I’m more in it.”

There are real, practical upsides to the new connections travelers tend to experience, says Zimmern. Seeing the world from an altered perspective can actually make you more resourceful, inventive, and even less wasteful.

Zimmern tells a story about how travel profoundly transformed his daily routine back home: