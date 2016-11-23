Bringing Conservatives And Liberals Together To Talk It Out After The Election

If the internet is as least partially to blame for the degree of political division between Americans now–with the filter bubble of social media screening out opposing viewpoints via algorithm, and amplifying existing beliefs–maybe it makes sense that the solution might be offline.

One new project aims to reconnect Americans the old-fashioned way–as pen pals. Pens Plus Pals, a pen pal matching service, is linking conservatives and liberals in an attempt to build understanding through its Red Plus Blue project. Another project, called Hi From The Other Side, matches people for face-to-face conversations, Skype chats, or phone calls.

“These are no-tech, one-to-one correspondence relationships,” says Kate Dobie, founder of the Brooklyn-based Pens Plus Pals. “You’re doing this with pen and paper, because I truly believe people do think differently, and they behave differently, when they have to really thoughtfully compose.”

When people are willing to have in-person conversations, Hi From The Other Side matches them by zip code; for others, it recommends video calls rather the phone, so people can see each other as they talk.

“I think part of the issue is that there’s a lot of demonizing of the other side,” says founder Henry Tsai, a Harvard Business School student, who launched the site with the help of Yasyf Mohamedali, a computer science student at MIT. “I think the solution to that is to try to increase human connection. In that sense, something face-to-face feels ideal.”

The Red Plus Blue project, by contrast, attempts to link people from different parts of the country, or rural areas and urban areas.

“I think if we’re creating content between two people who would not in their day-to-day interact or cross paths, that would already be a pretty extraordinary step in the right direction,” says Dobie. “And it’s probably what a lot of those online platforms that we’re talking about are lacking–that ability to remove conscious or unconscious biases in the way that you’re cultivating your networks.”