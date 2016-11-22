This Houston Youth Football Team Is One Of Many Dick’s Sporting Goods Hopes to Save

WHAT: The sports retailer has started selling green laces to raise awareness around the funding crisis for American youth sports programs.

WHO: Dick’s Sporting Goods (DSG), Anomaly

WHY WE CARE: The story of Houston’s Fifth Ward Saints is a familiar one around the U.S., youth football program giving neighborhood kids a place for fun and life lessons on a shoestring budget. After the program had its equipment stolen, the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation decided to step in and replace it, as well as provide them a $100,000 grant to keep the kids on the field.

The company says that an estimated 27% of U.S. public high schools won’t be offering any sports programs by 2020, and the brand has pledged more than $50 million to support teams and raise awareness of this issue since 2014, helping more than 2,000 youth sports leagues and teams, covering over 100,000 young athletes.

For every pair of the new green shoe laces sold in stores and online DSG Foundation is donating $2 to Sports Matter programs.