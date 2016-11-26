My Airbnb Reality Television Experience

Airbnb is now offering tours and events called “Experiences,” which travelers (and curious locals) can purchase through the company’s mobile app. I recently got a taste of Airbnb’s new venture when I spent the afternoon in the offices of a Los Angeles-area production company, learning all about how reality television shows are created.

Seth G. Sherman is a producer who has worked on such series as Undercover Boss and Little People, Big World. He’s also an early participant in Airbnb’s Experiences program and has hosted several tours to beta testers over the past few months. Visitors to Los Angeles can pay $298 for his experience package, “The New Reality,” which includes approximately seven hours of activities, ranging from a tour of Venice Beach to practice sessions for pitching reality shows. He offers the deal approximately twice a month.

I and a small group of fellow journalists participated in an abbreviated, four-hour version of Sherman’s project during Airbnb Open, the company’s recent annual trade show where the Experiences product was announced. I found it pretty fascinating.

Sherman has an enviable home on the Venice canals, a neighborhood that’s about a 10-minute walk from the beach and is close to a concentration of tech companies like Snap/Snapchat and Google. He shares the home with his partner, Matt Orr (who works in Airbnb’s Trips department). My tour group consisted of journalists from China, Japan, and Spain; I was the only Los Angeles-based reporter there.

The experience kicked off with a walk around the Venice canals, which snake around the backyards of multi-million dollar homes. We also got a rundown of Venice Beach’s history.

Then, during a catered lunch at Sherman’s home, the host discussed his work on series like Catch A Contractor. He explained how it’s standard for producers to elicit desired reactions from on-screen talent to amp up the drama in the finished show, and gave an overview of the editing process for each episode.

Next, we made our way to Sherman’s production company in Redondo Beach, 3 Ball Entertainment. He guided us through the editing bays and offices, then we gathered in a conference room where he explained the pitch process for reality TV series. One-sheets for various potential shows were passed around. On the full tour, Sherman explained, visitors would get to pitch ideas and get detailed feedback from him.