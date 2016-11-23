Crunching The Numbers On Trump’s Plan To Deport Immigrants

Donald Trump said a lot about immigration reform during his campaign. But transitioning Trump’s stump speech zingers into actual policies in 2017 could prove very costly for the country, experts say.

Trump is still saying he will build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said he would remove all unauthorized immigrants from the U.S. He now says he’ll focus on removing or jailing only unauthorized immigrants with criminal records. Just this week, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a member of the Trump transition team, was photographed holding a memo that suggests enforcing the capture of illegal immigrants currently residing in the U.S. and details of building the border wall.

Here are Trump’s actual words from a 60 Minutes interview that aired on November 13:

“What we are going to do is get the people that are criminal and have criminal records, gang members, drug dealers, where a lot of these people, probably 2 million, it could be even 3 million, we are getting them out of our country or we are going to incarcerate.”

Trump’s estimate of two million to three million people has been called into question. It’s probably based at least in part on a Department of Homeland Security report to Congress in 2012 that estimated there were roughly 1.9 million illegal immigrants with criminal records in the country at the time who could be deported.

“His figures bear no relation to reality,” says immigration expert Stephen Legomsky.

“His figures bear no relation to reality,” says immigration expert Stephen Legomsky, a professor at the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis. “It’s based on ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] data from almost five years ago.” Legomsky points out that some of the people included in that estimate were those already in prison, people whose whereabouts are unknown, and people who are in the country legally with green cards.

Legomsky says a certain number of them were in the country illegally and have criminal records, “but those are the people Obama has already gone after. Deporting those people is the current policy.” President Obama was aggressive about deporting illegal immigrants in his first term, earning himself the moniker “Deporter in Chief.”

In his second term, Obama deprioritized illegal immigrants with no criminal records, but has continued to pursue those with criminal records. According to ICE figures, the Department of Homeland Security deported 1,454,301 illegal immigrants with criminal records in the years between 2008 and 2015.