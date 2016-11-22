IBM’s Unlikely Silo Buster: An Intranet Radio Station

Editor’s Note: This story contains one of our 10 Best Business Lessons of 2016. Click here to read the full list .

Last week, Miroslav Azis sat in a makeshift radio studio and waxed philosophic for an hour about an issue he often thinks about: the relevance of human-centered design. He hosts his weekly show, Public Services, on intranet-based IBM Radio. Broadcasting from IBM’s offices in Austin, Azis discusses a range of “complex, heady topics” that often revolve around the deeper questions many technologists and designers think about. “We have a lot of things we do in our everyday work,” Azis says. “But we don’t have time to think about those things.”

Although popularity of podcasts continues to grow (an estimated 98 million people are expected to tune in this year, according to Edison Research), the only people who can listen to Public Services are IBMers. Azis fits under that umbrella, having worked at the company for over three years as a designer. What the show creates, he asserts, is a way to feel more a part of the more than 370,000 -person global IBM juggernaut. “This has really flattened the organizational structure,” Azis says. IBM Radio creates a space for many people–from designers to executives–to take part, all on their own time. “You meet people in other organization silos,” he says.

IBM Radio is a live-streamed intranet community station cofounded by Azis and a few other company designers in Austin. Over the last year, the station has blossomed, and now anyone else in the company can either listen in or record their own show. Those who take part consider it a community hub for the company, and IBMers around the world tune in every day.

Azis and other designers wanted an internal outlet to share and discuss work. The original group was all on the creative side–all have music and/or college radio backgrounds–but they work on myriad IBM teams and hardly had the chance to talk with each other. Soon, they formed the idea of a radio station.

Azis says the program “came together overnight.” After finding a bunch of spare servers in Raleigh, the group tinkered with some software to make it possible to broadcast live streams. Over the course of a day, they’d built a system that was able to transmit the content. IBM Radio was born, granting listening privileges to any employee within IBM’s firewall.

It’s a way for everyone at the company to listen in and discuss and learn about internal topics.

Today, IBM offices throughout the globe have radio “studios,” although Austin is its headquarters. The station heads have a conference room there that’s been soundproofed and filled with recording equipment.